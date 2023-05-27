Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RVP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
