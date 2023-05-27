Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

