ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 651,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,124. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average of $220.16.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

