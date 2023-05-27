Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 0.6%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 660 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Residential REIT Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46.
Residential REIT Income ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
