Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

RBCAA stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $833.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

