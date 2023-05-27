Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Reliability shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 16,028 shares traded.

Reliability Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Reliability

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

