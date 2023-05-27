Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $725.05. 750,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,866. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $786.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.89.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

