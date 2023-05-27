Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.0 %

RRR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 264,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.