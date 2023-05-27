Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ RRBI traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 2,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $26,479.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,470.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $26,479.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,013 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,470.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $45,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

