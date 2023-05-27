Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CVE:QIS traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 38,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.24. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

