Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.
Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of CVE:QIS traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 38,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.24. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.86.
About Quorum Information Technologies
