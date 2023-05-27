QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.85. QuickLogic shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 22,726 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.