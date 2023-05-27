QUASA Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $176.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,699.49 or 1.00036860 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152473 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

