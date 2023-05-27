QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

