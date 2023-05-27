Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,786 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 17,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,338,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,234,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,414,260. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

