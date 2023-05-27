Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,872 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 1,945,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.