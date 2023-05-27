Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 18,166 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 515,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.16 and its 200 day moving average is $402.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

