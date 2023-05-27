Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

PXSAP opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.