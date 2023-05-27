Prom (PROM) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Prom has a total market cap of $77.54 million and $2.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00015911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.16 or 1.00033707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.21363313 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,578,054.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.