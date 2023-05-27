Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Profire Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Articles

