PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Up 566.7% in May

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PWUP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

