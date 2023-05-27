Powerledger (POWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $72.64 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

