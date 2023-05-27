Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE POW opened at C$35.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0730594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

