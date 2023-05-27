PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $499,676.36

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. PotCoin has a market cap of $499,676.36 and $6.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00330444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,317,517 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

