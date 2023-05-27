Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 81,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,812. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through a technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

