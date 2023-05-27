PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 39,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PMX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.65. 91,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

