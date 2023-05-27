Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.25. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

