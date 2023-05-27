Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on June 6th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This is an increase from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.006.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
