PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 140,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

