Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pegasystems Price Performance
Pegasystems stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.
Pegasystems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
