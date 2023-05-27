Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

