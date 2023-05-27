PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.96. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

