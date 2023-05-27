PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,105 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNW opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

