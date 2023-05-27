Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of PNBK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp
About Patriot National Bancorp
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.
See Also
