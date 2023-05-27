Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PNBK traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.96. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

About Patriot National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNBK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

