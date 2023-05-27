Patrick Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 79.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

