Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRRWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $18.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

