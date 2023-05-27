Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.29 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,408,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

