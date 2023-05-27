Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $217.05.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

