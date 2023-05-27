Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.84. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 666 shares changing hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

