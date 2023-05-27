Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.68

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and traded as high as $34.75. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1,574 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.44) to GBX 3,100 ($38.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC began coverage on Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($29.98) to GBX 2,720 ($33.83) in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.