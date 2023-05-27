Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Trading Down 2.7%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Österreichische Post Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Österreichische Post Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6464 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

