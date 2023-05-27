Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,126 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.26% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $27,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 777,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,792. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

