OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

