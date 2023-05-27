Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Kevin J. Kenny Sells 3,876 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.