Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Kevin J. Kenny Sells 3,876 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
