OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 3.6 %
OPHC stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.