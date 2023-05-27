OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 3.6 %

OPHC stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

