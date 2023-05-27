OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 22,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,653,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 22,500 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,653,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,445. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading

