Ooma’s (OOMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

OOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

