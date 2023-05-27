Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,028 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

GILD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,290. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

