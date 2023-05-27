Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,199 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TTEK traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 298,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,163. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

