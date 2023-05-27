Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 459,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,732. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.