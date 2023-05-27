Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 775.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,907 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. 992,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

