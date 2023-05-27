Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,454,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 3,347,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,484. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

